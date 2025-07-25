‘An abdication’: CT reacts to hospitals’ end to gender-affirming care for young people

Moves by two major health care institutions in Connecticut to end gender-affirming medical treatments for young people were met with fear, anger and disappointment by advocates and families of patients in the state.

As first reported by the Connecticut Mirror on Wednesday, Connecticut Children’s Medical Center cited “an increasingly complex and evolving landscape” in its decision to end gender care for patients under 19.

On Thursday, Yale New Haven Health announced a similar action, ending gender-affirming medication treatment for those under 19. Yale cited “federal executive orders and administrative actions.” The health system said it would continue offering mental health care and other services to patients.

Matt Blinstrubas, executive director of LGBTQ+ advocacy group Equality Connecticut , said the news came as a surprise.

“I'm really scared for what this means for our young people and for us as a state,” Blinstrubas said, noting that Connecticut “is one of the most protective states in the country” for trans health care.

“This treatment is life-saving. We know that to be true,” he said. “Just like any life-saving treatment, when you stop that course of life-saving treatment, any number of adverse effects can happen.”

Melissa Combs, founder of the Out Accountability Project , which advocates for LGBTQ+ youth in Connecticut, said her 16-year-old trans son receives care at Yale.

“There’s anger. There’s a desire to act. It’s all over the place and it’s a mix of emotions,” Combs said. “It’s complicated, because this is a community that’s already been under attack, and it’s just another blow. It's another blow on top of however many you can count over the past six months.”

In a letter to Connecticut Children’s CEO James Shmerling, state Sen. Matt Lesser, co-chair of the General Assembly’s Human Services Committee, demanded answers on the cessation of care.

“I am concerned that your decision endangers your patients, violates established standards of care and, to the extent that your decision discriminates against a class of your patients, violates state law,” Lesser wrote.

Reached by phone Thursday, Lesser said he was exploring what, if anything, the legislature could do legally in response to the hospitals’ announcements.

“Connecticut law is crystal clear on this: You are not allowed to discriminate on the basis of gender identity or expression,” Lesser said. “It’s really irresponsible and, you know, an abdication of their duty to provide care to their patients.”

“This is an extremely vulnerable population,” Lesser said. “This is one of the most vulnerable groups I can think of, and so parents are rightfully very worried when health care providers arbitrarily and unilaterally make decisions about cutting off care.”

“To me, it’s unconscionable,” he said.

In a statement, Gov. Ned Lamont called the decisions “disappointing.”

“It’s disappointing for hospitals in Connecticut to be forced to make the difficult decision to end gender-affirming care for minors in response to the federal executive order,” Lamont said, referring to a January 2025 order issued by President Donald Trump that seeks to restrict gender-affirming medical treatments for children and teenagers under 19.

Lamont said ending such care is “not based on Connecticut values or Connecticut law,” and is part of a “ series of relentless federal demands that have created fear, confusion, and legal uncertainty for our healthcare providers.”

“To transgender youth and their families in Connecticut: you are not alone,” the governor said. “We see you, we support you, and we are working closely with the Attorney General and hospital leaders to understand the full impact. In Connecticut, we do not turn our backs on kids in need.”

Some on the right celebrated the decision. In a statement , Connecticut Republican Party Chairman Ben Proto said the decision by Connecticut Children’s was “a reflection of growing societal concern.”

“Life-altering, irreversible medical interventions of this nature should be made by individuals who have reached an age and level of development where they can make informed, thoughtful decisions for themselves,” Proto said. “In taking this step, Connecticut Children’s Medical Center has chosen a responsible and prudent course, and I am confident they will continue to deliver the exceptional care they have provided to Connecticut’s children for decades.”

The Trump administration has put pressure on hospitals around the country to stop providing gender-affirming care for young people, calling medication treatment “mutilation.” In his executive order, Trump argued such treatments may saddle vulnerable youths with higher bills throughout their lifetimes because of future medical complications, and leave them unable to conceive as adults. NPR reports that 25 states have laws banning young patients from accessing such care.

Combs, the parent of a young patient, said it was important that young trans people in Connecticut know there are people fighting for them and their rights.

“I want trans youth to know that they are not alone, that they are deserving of dignity and respect and life-affirming medical care, even in the face of pressure from government institutions,” Combs said.

“They need to know that there are adults out there, so many of us, that are standing up for them and fighting for them, and that our commitment to them remains unbroken,” she said.