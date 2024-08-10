Israeli forces struck another school in Gaza, killing at least 80 people
An Israeli strike on a school in Gaza killed at least 80 people, according to Palestinian health officials. Israel says it hit a Hamas command center.
Copyright 2024 NPR
An Israeli strike on a school in Gaza killed at least 80 people, according to Palestinian health officials. Israel says it hit a Hamas command center.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.