Trump, Netanyahu meet over ceasefire. And, Russia accuses Ukraine of attempted strike

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Trump yesterday in Mar-a-Lago to discuss how the Gaza ceasefire plan will move into the next phase. The two men also sent a stern warning to Iran not to try rebuilding its nuclear or missile capacity.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images President Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club on Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting to discuss regional security in the Middle East as well as the U.S.-Israel partnership.

🎧 The two leaders did not publicly announce plans for the next steps in the ceasefire after the meeting, NPR's Michele Kelemen tells Up First. The president has not appointed his Board of Peace or said who will run Gaza. Hamas has shown no signs of relinquishing power or its weapons. Much of Gaza remains in ruins. Even though aid is getting in, Kelemen says there have been reports of children dying because of cold weather and floods.

Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting a drone strike on one of President Vladimir Putin's residences. Following the alleged incident, Russia has threatened to harden its negotiating stance to end its war in Ukraine. Ukraine claims that Russia is fabricating the incident to justify its continued waging of war.

🎧 Trump said he was angry yesterday after Putin informed him about the alleged attack. Trump also acknowledged that no one has independently confirmed the incident. NPR's Joanna Kakissis reports that Ukrainians continue to organize meetings with U.S. and European representatives to advance peace talks. If Russia rejects a peace plan, Ukraine still wants to keep its allies, especially the Trump administration, engaged. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he and Trump want the war to end through diplomacy.

The Department of Government Efficiency effort was one of the most significant changes the Trump administration made to the federal government this year. But public attention to DOGE faded after Elon Musk's high-profile departure at the end of May, NPR's Stephen Fowler says. Although DOGE has not fulfilled many of its promises to slash spending and increase efficiency, the Trump administration has not given up on those goals.

🎧 DOGE is a mindset that originated from an outside group but quickly manifested into an official method of doing things. DOGE was created to save over a trillion dollars in federal spending. But from the start of the new fiscal year in October to the end of November, the government has spent nearly half a trillion dollars more than it brought in, according to Fowler. Moving forward, Fowler says he is watching to see what happens with the access DOGE was given to sensitive data on millions of Americans, and how the administration continues to use it for things like immigration enforcement.

Today's listen

Zayrha Rodriguez /

This year, the NPR Music team published 115 Tiny Desk concerts featuring a diverse range of artists, including rap and rock legends, Broadway musicals and even puppets. It can be challenging to capture the scope of such a stellar lineup of concerts, but the team that produces, films, engineers and edits the videos decided to try by sharing their favorites, yearbook superlative style. Check out which Tiny Desk is most likely to surprise you, what has the most mellow groove and more.

Living better

milicad/iStock/Getty Images /

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

Psychologists and safety advocates say parents are right to be concerned about AI chatbots, some of which claim to be their children's "best friends." The fast-moving technology has few safeguards in place, and risks damaging kids' social development and mental health. In a recent Senate hearing, parents of two teens testified that prolonged chatbot interactions encouraged their children's suicide plans. Experts note that teenagers are particularly vulnerable because adolescence is a time of rapid brain development shaped by experiences. Here are some expert strategies to help families navigate technology safely:

📱 Keep an open dialogue with your child about what kind of technology they are using and why. Have frequent, non-judgmental and candid conversations.

📱 It is important for parents and children to understand that chatbots can also make errors. Fact-check the information AI provides.

📱 Set time limits or limit certain types of content on chatbots.

📱 Look out for warning signs in vulnerable teens, such as sudden and persistent changes in mood, isolation or changes in how engaged they are at school.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or be in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

3 things to know before you go

Aubrey Pick / Tanya Holland / Tanya Holland Chef Tanya Holland.

Many Americans are celebrating Kwanzaa this week. Chef Tanya Holland, who specializes in modern takes on beloved African American dishes, recommends some comforting dishes for the weeklong celebration of African American and pan-African culture. Women wrote all of the top 10 books people borrowed this year through the public library app Libby. Workers have installed glass exterior walls on America's first glass house. The move is part of a $4 million effort to restore The House of Tomorrow, in Beverly Shores, Ind., to how it looked 90 years ago. (via WBEZ)

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2025 NPR