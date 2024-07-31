Sicily's farmers struggle through worst drought in history
The Mediterranean island of Sicily has experienced its worst drought in recent history. The effects on farmers in particular are already proving very damaging.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The Mediterranean island of Sicily has experienced its worst drought in recent history. The effects on farmers in particular are already proving very damaging.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.