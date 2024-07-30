Ilona Maher and US women's rugby sevens team take Olympic bronze

The U.S. women's rugby sevens team earned a bronze medal Tuesday after a close match with Australia.

During the first half, a strong defensive showing from Australia left the teams tied.

More from Vermont Public: Here are the Vermonters at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Australia scored again in the second half. But in the last seconds of the match, U.S. player Alex Sedrick ran nearly the full field length to tie the game. A field goal clinched the bronze for the U.S., giving them the extra points to beat Australia 14-12.

Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi / Associated Press United States' Ilona Maher celebrates after winning their women's quarterfinal Rugby Sevens match between Great Britain and the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France, Monday, July 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

U.S. player Ilona Maher, who is from Burlington, helped lead the team in its strong showing at this year's Games. Her skills on the field and positive social media presence have vaulted her into the Olympic spotlight.

On her social media, she's shared her antics from the Olympic Village in Paris, where she's communed with celebrities like Jason Kelce. In a recent TikTok, she easily convinced Kelce to announce his super fandom for the team.

This is the first-ever Olympic medal for the U.S. women's rugby sevens team.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message.