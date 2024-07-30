Boneless chicken wings can have bones, the Ohio Supreme Court rules
A divided Ohio Supreme Court ruled last week that a restaurant is not responsible for a customer’s injury after a bone was found in an order of boneless wings.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A divided Ohio Supreme Court ruled last week that a restaurant is not responsible for a customer’s injury after a bone was found in an order of boneless wings.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.