Rapper BG's lyrics will face government scrutiny. Is it a violation of free speech?
NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with attorney Alexandra Kazarian about the ways in which rap lyrics are used in the criminal justice system.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with attorney Alexandra Kazarian about the ways in which rap lyrics are used in the criminal justice system.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.