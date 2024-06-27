© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's local journalism that brings clarity, context, and community!

FX debuts the 3rd season of the award-winning dramatic comedy 'The Bear'

By Eric Deggans
Published June 27, 2024 at 3:54 AM EDT

The highly anticipated FX show dropped on Wednesday night, hours before it was originally planned. This review reveals details from the new season.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Eric Deggans
Eric Deggans is NPR's first full-time TV critic.
See stories by Eric Deggans

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.