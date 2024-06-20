Leaders of Russia and North Korea sign pact -- indicating a deeper cooperation

© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Published June 20, 2024

Russia and North Korea have signed a new treaty upgrading their relationship and pledging military assistance in case either one is attacked.

