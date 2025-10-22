After 2 years of war and a fragile ceasefire, where does the conversation on genocide in Gaza stand?

World leaders will gather next week at the United Nations General Assembly, where an independent U.N. commission will present the findings of a recent investigation that found Israel has committed genocide in Gaza. Israel denies the allegations and refutes the report.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks to Chris Sidoti, commissioner on the U.N. Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestine Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

