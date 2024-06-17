© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

In 'The Friday Afternoon Club,' Griffin Dunne explores a legacy of both pain and fame

Published June 17, 2024 at 11:56 AM EDT

Editor’s note: This segment was rebrodcast on June 4, 2025. Find that audio here

Actor, producer and director Griffin Dunne‘s new memoir “The Friday Afternoon Club: A Family Memoir” tells the story of the Dunne family and how they were devastated by the 1982 murder of his sister Dominique.

Recently, he spoke with Here & Now‘s Emiko Tamagawa at WBUR’S Cityspace.

Book excerpt: ‘The Friday Afternoon Club’

By Griffin Dunne

Excerpted from ‘The Friday Afternoon Club,’ published by Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2024 by Thomas Griffin Dunne.

