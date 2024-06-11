Celebrating Pride in CT: Here’s a look at LGBTQ+ events happening this June

Pride Month celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and honors those who fought for equal rights. The first Pride parade took place on June 28, 1970, as a commemoration of the Stonewall Inn riots the year before, which protested the unfair treatment and frequent police raids targeting the gay community.

Pride Month was first recognized in 1994 by educational-based organizations and was initially marked in October. In 1999, President Bill Clinton declared June as Pride Month. Today, the month is celebrated nationwide, with some events taking place here in Connecticut.

From Out CT’s LGBTQ Film Festival to the Milford Pride Ball, read below to find out about some Pride events that are happening around the state this month.

Avon

Avon Free Public Library’s Proud to Be Me Storytime

When: Mondays, June 17 & 24

Where: Avon Free Public Library, 281 Country Club Rd.

Berlin

Coles Road Brewing’s Pride Night

When: Wednesday, June 12

Where: Coles Road Brewing, 817 Farmington Ave.

Bridgeport

Greater Bridgeport Pride Event

When: Saturday, June 22

Where: Locations vary throughout the day. At 2 p.m., the Pride March takes place in downtown. Participants will march to Wheeler Park for Unity in the Park.

East Hampton

CT Pride Stroll

When: Saturday, June 22

Where: Main Street

Enfield

Enfield Pride Celebration

When: Saturday, June 15

Where: Enfield UCC, 1295 Enfield St.

Hamden

Visibility Kiki Ball

When: Friday, June 14

Where: Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Ave.

Hartford

Hartford Yard Goats’ Pride Night

When: Thursday, June 13

Where: Dunkin' Park, 1214 Main St.

Out Film CT’s 37th Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival

When: Friday, June 14 - Saturday, June 22

Where: Cinestudio, 300 Summit St.

Milford

Milford Pride Ball

When: Friday, June 28

Where: 40 Railroad Ave.

Milford Pride on the Green

When: Saturday, June 29

Where: Milford Green, 129 S Broad St.

Middlebury

Pride in the Hills' Quassy Friends and Family Day

When: Saturday, June 22

Where: Quassy Amusement Park, 2132 Middlebury Rd.

Middletown

Books and Brews at Stubborn Beauty

When: Thursday, June 13

Where: Stubborn Beauty, 180 Johnson St.

Books and Talk with a Walk

When: Monday, June 24

Where: Russell Library, 123 Broad St.

New Britain

Faith + Pride: Bridging Communities in Our City

When: Thursday, June 20

Where: New Britain Senior Center, 55 Pearl St.

New Haven

New Haven Pride Center’s Drag Bingo

When: Thursday, June 13

Where: 50 Orange St.

New Haven Black Pride

When: Saturday, June 15

Where: APNH: A Place to Nourish Your Health, 1302 Chapel St.

New London

Everyone Deserves Pride Vigil

When: Thursday, June 20

Where: New London City Hall, 181 State St.

Party on Parade Plaza

When: Thursday, June 20

Where: State Street and South Water Street

Norwich

Otis Library’s Pride Storytime

When: Thursday, June 13

Where: 261 Main St.

Rose City Queens Drag Show

When: Saturday, June 22

Where: Donald Oats Theater, 62 Broadway

Ridgefield

Rainbow Family Storytime

When: Wednesdays, June 12, 19, and 26

Where: Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St.

Simsbury

Celebrating Pride: Rainbow Craft

When: Wednesdays, June 12 and 26

Where: Simsbury Public Library, 725 Hopmeadow St.

Stamford

Movies That Build Community: Pride

When: Wednesday, June 19

Where: Avon Theatre, 272 Bedford St.

Rainbow Rave

When: Friday, June 21

Where: First Presbyterian Church, 1101 Bedford St.

Wallingford

LGBTQ+ News: Current Topics for Queer People & Their Allies

When: Thursday, June 13

Where: Wallingford Public Library, 200 North Main St.

We Are Here, We Are Queer Film Series

When: Fridays, June 14 and 21

Where: Wallingford Public Library, 200 North Main St.

Waterbury

Greater Waterbury Pride Fest

When: Saturday, June 29

Where: Silas Bronson Library Front Lawn, 267 Grand St.

West Hartford

Month of Pride

When: Celebrations happen throughout June, with a festival on Saturday, June 22.

Where: Locations vary. Festival is at West Hartford Town Hall, 50 S. Main St.

West Redding

Bethel CT Pride’s Moth Night at New Pond Farm

When: Saturday, June 15

Where: New Pond Farm, 101 Marchant Rd.

Westport

Westport PRIDE’s Chic and Cheeky

When: Friday, June 14

Where: MoCA Westport, 19 Newtown Turnpike

OUTspoken: Stories of LGBTQ+ Pride

When: Friday, June 28

Where: Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road