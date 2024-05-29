Hong Kong faces an important democracy test with the trial of the 'Hong Kong 47'
A court in Hong Kong is due to issue verdicts this week in the case of the “Hong Kong 47” -- the territory’s largest national security case yet.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A court in Hong Kong is due to issue verdicts this week in the case of the “Hong Kong 47” -- the territory’s largest national security case yet.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.