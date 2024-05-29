At rally outside CT Capitol, pro-Palestine groups pledge to keep fighting for Gaza

Hundreds of people gathered in front of Connecticut’s capitol Wednesday night for what they said was “an emergency call to action” to end Israel’s military offensive in Gaza. This comes after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) latest attack on the city of Rafah, and the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

On Sunday, an Israeli airstrike hit a refugee tent camp in a western part of Rafah, causing a large fire and killing at least 45 people. Women and children made up most of the dead and dozens were wounded, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Yazeed Hasan one of the event organizers with the group American Muslims for Palestine, Connecticut chapter, is a Palestinian and a lifelong Connecticut resident for whom the war has been deeply personal.

“I’m hearing about family members dying over there,” Hasan said. “It's just oppression, and it's backed by a government in a country that I live in. And it's conflicting for me personally, because I used to be proud that I lived in America, but you know, as of the last eight months, I can't say the same to be honest.”

Organizers wrote in a joint statement that they gathered “to be in community and ground ourselves in the urgency of this moment, but also to recommit ourselves to push further and fight harder for Palestinian liberation,” organizers wrote in a joint statement.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Pro-Palestinian groups rally outside Connecticut’s Capitol building, May 29, 2024.

Gaza’s Health Ministry estimates that at least 36,000 people have been killed since Oct. 7, when Hamas attacked Israel — the country’s deadliest day in its history — prompting Israel’s military offensive on Gaza.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country must destroy, what he says, are Hamas’ last remaining battalions in Rafah.

But that violence doesn’t represent the basic tenets of Judaism according to Sasha Zoldessy, a member of the Hartford Jewish Organizing Collective.

“One of the things that's important in Judaism is the idea of tikkun olam, which is to repair the world,” Zoldessy said. “How is the state of Israel repairing anything? This is only going to lead to more and more violence.”

Wednesday’s event follows another protest in support of Palestine held May 8 outside the state Capitol. As the CT Mirror reported, on the last day of the legislative session, protesters called on lawmakers to hold a special session to withdraw Connecticut’s investments in Israeli bonds, as well as in Israeli companies.

“We must get more organized and take action to end war and militarism that destroys our people and our planet,” the Connecticut groups’ written statement continued. “We will show up today, tomorrow and the next day and every day after that until we free Palestine and free all of us from the evils of U.S. imperialism.”

The rally was organized by a number of groups including American Muslims for Palestine CT, We Will Return, CT Dissenters, Voice for Humanity, Party for Socialism and Liberation CT, Jewish Voice for Peace New Haven, Hartford Jewish Organizing Collective, Students for Justice in Palestine at UConn and Western Connecticut State University Muslim Student Association.

They pledged to continue rallying for the cause. The next rally is planned for this Saturday at 5 p.m. on the New Haven Green.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public A pro-Palestinian protestor waves a Palestinian flag during a rally outside Connecticut’s Capitol building, May 29, 2024.

This story will be updated.