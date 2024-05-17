High school students sue Arkansas over restricted African American studies
A group of students at Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas is suing the state over the cancelation of AP African-American studies courses.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A group of students at Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas is suing the state over the cancelation of AP African-American studies courses.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.