Why is a teen Trump in the news? Find out in the quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published May 10, 2024 at 5:01 AM EDT
From left: Zendaya, Barron Trump, Bambie Thug.

This week began with the Met Gala, which brought much-needed pageantry to the everyday lives of mortals. Then again, for the cost of Zendaya's gowns (yes, plural), mortals could have endowed a library or started a scholarship fund.

As you ponder whether beauty vs. utility is a zero-sum duality, take the quiz, which has absolutely none of the latter, but is very pretty. There's real estate, dating apps, wildlife, resignations and more. Have you been paying attention?

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
