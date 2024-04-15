© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Station News

NHPR Reads: April 2024

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoë Kay,
Sara Plourde
Published April 15, 2024 at 10:55 AM EDT

It’s National Poetry Month! One of my favorite times of the year! With sunny days ahead, why not settle in some grass (or on your porch) with a few of the NHPR staff’s favorite poems?

If you’re looking to add a bit more poetry to your life (and let’s be honest, we could all use a bit more poetry), here are a few fun ideas:

Send us a note with your favorite poem or poet to voices@nhpr.org. I can’t wait to read your suggestions!  - Zoë

______________________________________

The Forgetting Curve by Mollie O’Leary

A chapbook published in 2023. Touching collection. Her first publication. - Christine Maurer

Half Light: Collected Poems by Frank Bidart

These poems are gentle and also challenging, sometimes soft and sometimes sexy and sometimes hard. A contemporary master of the form, Bidart is also one of the loveliest people I’ve had the opportunity to meet. - Sara Plourde

The Second Coming by William Butler Yeats

-Andrew Lakowicz

horror movie pitch by Eve L Ewing 

A funny concept that’s really a gut punch. And there’s a part 2! - Jackie Harris

As I Walked Out One Evening by W.H. Auden

I recommend memorizing this poem then muttering it to yourself while walking through crowded sidewalks until you find yourself in some open field or park towards the end. - Jackie Harris

Directed by Desire: The Collected Poems of June Jordan 

Hundreds of poems by one of the most special voices in American poetry! This collection spans decades and includes some previously unpublished writing. - Zoë Kay

The Moon is Always Female by Marge Piercy

She can break your heart with a poem about an overabundance of garden zucchini. Do you really need more convincing than that? - Sara Plourde

[you fit into me]by Margaret Atwood 

Layers of meaning in just four lines! - Jackie Harris

Kubla Khan by Samuel Taylor Coleridge

It just transports me to a peaceful place. - Jim Schachter

Love is a Dog from Hell by Charles Bukowski

So many gut punches in this collection. I just love Bukowski. - Zoë Kay

Ariel by Sylvia Plath

Beautiful imagery, prompting visceral memories. - Christine Louis

Lunch Poems by Frank O’Hara

He wrote many of these on the way to/ from lunch, walking the streets of Manhattan. Each line, a gem of delight, wisdom, or both. Start with “A Step Away from Them” and you’ll see what I mean. - Katie Colaneri

NHPR Reads is a blog series published on the second Thursday of the month dedicated to poetry, prose, and everything in between. Follow along for a staff-curated list of what we’re reading that month and read along with us!
