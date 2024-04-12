© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

UConn star center 'Cling Kong' announces he's 'Cling Gone'

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published April 12, 2024 at 5:03 PM EDT
UConn center Donovan Clingan (32) celebrates after their win against Alabama in a NCAA college basketball game at the Final Four, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz.
David J. Phillip
/
AP
UConn center Donovan Clingan (32) celebrates after their win against Alabama in a NCAA college basketball game at the Final Four, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz.

UConn men's basketball star Donovan Clingan announced he's set to enter the 2024 NBA draft.

The 7-foot-2 center and University of Connecticut sophomore just helped the Huskys bring home their second NCAA National Championship title in two years.

Bristol-based ESPN said Clingan is in the running to be the first person picked in the draft.

In a post to Instagram on Friday, Clingan thanked his family, coaches, Husky Nation fans and teammates when he announced the move.

"BACK TO BACK National Championships is Legendary!" he wrote. "I will forever be grateful for the memories created with all my brothers."

The announcement came just a day before the UConn team was set to celebrate their title with a parade in Hartford on Saturday.
New England News Collaborative
Staff Report
