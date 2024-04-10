Fire victims sue U.S. Forest Service 2 years after huge New Mexico fire
Two years after the U.S. Forest Service accidentally ignited the biggest fire in New Mexico history nearly 2,500 victims are suing over slow aid payments.
Copyright 2024 KUNM
