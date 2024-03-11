© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR and you could win a trip to Barbados!

An audio postcard from the mountains of Morocco

By Brian Mann
Published March 11, 2024 at 6:28 PM EDT

The High Atlas Mountains run east to west across central Morocco. They're some of the wildest, most remote places in North Africa. Here's an audio postcard from a trek in the area.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.