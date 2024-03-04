Candidates for a new congressional seat in Alabama worry about Black voter turnout
Ahead of Super Tuesday, candidates for Alabama's new congressional seat are hoping for high turnout among young Black voters.
Copyright 2024 Troy Public Radio
Ahead of Super Tuesday, candidates for Alabama's new congressional seat are hoping for high turnout among young Black voters.
Copyright 2024 Troy Public Radio
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.