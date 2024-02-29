Many gamers are ecstatic that 'Final Fantasy VII Rebirth' is finally out
Sony's betting big on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The new video game remixes nostalgia for a 1997 classic with top-line graphics and a retooled story.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Sony's betting big on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The new video game remixes nostalgia for a 1997 classic with top-line graphics and a retooled story.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.