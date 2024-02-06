© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local independent journalism by becoming a sustaining member today.

Here are Nevada's 2024 Republican caucus results

By Washington desk
Published February 6, 2024 at 12:01 AM EST
NPR

Updated February 8, 2024 at 9:45 AM ET

Voting concludes Thursday in Nevada's Republican caucus election.

While Nevada Democrats and Republicans held primaries on Feb. 6, the state GOP also decided to host its own caucus two days later. Donald Trump is on the caucus ballot and Nikki Haley is only on the primary ballot. The caucus on Thursday will be the only contest that's awarding GOP delegates. Caucuses convene at 7 p.m. local time/10 p.m. ET.

View the live results.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

Tags
NPR News
Washington desk
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.