Public Radio's Feel Good Hits Of 2023

There are good songs, and then there are feel good songs. Public radio music stations specialize in the latter, especially new tracks by emerging artists that make you stop what you're doing and smile. Nearly everyone could use a potent dose of positivity after 2023, so we asked NPR Member stations to share the songs that made their DJs feel good over the past year. If you're still shaking off the back-to-work cobwebs, this list is for you.

Artist: Janelle Monaé (feat. Seun Kuti & Egypt 80)

Song Title: "Float"

Station: 90.9 The Bridge (Kansas City)

Artist: Jessie Ware

Song Title: "That! Feels Good!"

Station: WXPN (Philadelphia)

Artist: Say She She

Song Title: "Reeling"

Station: WFUV (New York)

Artist: Tyler Childers

Song Title: "In Your Love"

Station: WMOT (Nashville)

Artist: Allison Russell

Song Title: "Stay Right Here"

Station: WFUV (New York)

Artist: boygenius

Song Title: "Not Strong Enough"

Station: WNRN (Charlottesville)

Artist: Thundercat & Tame Impala

Song Title: "No More Lies"

Station: WUNC Music (Raleigh)

Artist: Peter Gabriel

Song Title: "Road To Joy"

Station: WXPN (Philadelphia)

Artist: Devon Gilfillian

Song Title: "Love You Anyway"

Station: WMOT (Nashville)

Artist: The Shindellas

Song Title: "Last Night Was Good For My Soul"

Station: 90.9 The Bridge (Kansas City)

Artist: Nabihah Iqbal

Song Title: "This World Couldn't See Us"

Station: KCRW (Los Angeles)

Artist: Obongjayar

Song Title: "Just Cool"

Station: WUNC Music (Raleigh)

Artist: Jungle

Song Title: "I've Been In Love"

Station: 88Nine (Milwaukee)

Artist: Durand Jones

Song Title: "Lord Have Mercy"

Station: WTMD (Baltimore)

Artist: Haiku Hands

Song Title: "Nunchucka"

Station: KUTX (Austin)

Artist: Pachyman

Song Title: "Trago Coqueto"

Station: Jacksonville Music Experience

Artist: Genesis Owusu

Song Title: "Leaving The Light"

Station: KUTX (Austin)

Artist: Rahill (feat. Beck)

Song Title: "Fables"

Station: Jacksonville Music Experience

Artist: White Reaper

Song Title: "Pages"

Station: WTMD (Baltimore)

Artist: CARRTOONS (feat. Rae Khalil)

Song Title: "Grace"

Station: WNXP (Nashville)

Artist: Kiltro

Song Title: "All The Time In The World"

Station: KXT (Dallas/Fort Worth)

Artist: Viv & Riley

Song Title: "Imaginary People"

Station: WNRN (Charlottesville)

Artist: Liza Anne

Song Title: "Cheerleader"

Station: WNXP (Nashville)

Artist: Jaime Wyatt

Song Title: "World Worth Keeping"

Station: KXT (Dallas/Forth Worth)

