CT-based Xerox announces 15% cut to global workforce

Connecticut-based Xerox announced Wednesday it will cut its global workforce by 15%, a reduction the company is billing as part of an overall “reinvention” of its operational model.

The Norwalk-based company employs roughly 20,500 people globally as of December 2022, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. About 10,000 employees are located in the U.S.

In Connecticut, where there are about 250 Xerox employees, the impact of the layoffs was not immediately clear.

“We are unable to provide specific information, but can confirm that we are taking actions this quarter across all levels and areas of our organization,” Justin Capella, a company spokesperson, said in an email. “Proposed reductions will be subject to formal consultation with local works councils and employee representative bodies where applicable.”

As of Thursday, formal notice about any potential in-state layoffs had not been filed with the state Department of Labor.

The company says cuts will improve and stabilize the company’s “core print businesses,” while also refocusing on its digital and IT services, according to a statement.

“The decision to reduce our global workforce was a difficult but necessary step toward establishing long-term viability for Xerox,” Capella said. “Xerox is committed to providing transition support for affected employees.”