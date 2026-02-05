© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Invest in NHPR’s future -- remember NHPR in your estate plan. Learn more.

Madbury, NH to Milan, Grace Henderson's 'amazing journey' to Olympics

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jay Pinsonnault - Portsmouth Herald
Published February 5, 2026 at 2:45 PM EST
Grace Henderson, second from left, poses with her team freestyle skiing teammates ahead of upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics. Photo provided by Grace Henderson
Seacoastonline
/
Granite State News Collaborative
Grace Henderson, second from left, poses with her team freestyle skiing teammates ahead of upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics. Photo provided by Grace Henderson

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Grace Henderson was a seventh-grade student at Oyster River Middle School when, for a class project, she wrote, "I have big dreams for my future life ... like going to the Olympics."

Twelve years later, Henderson, now 24, is proof that dreams do come true.

Henderson, who attended Oyster River schools as a Madbury resident through middle school, is one of four women on Team USA competing in freestyle skiing in both the slopestyle and big air events at the upcoming 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

"This means everything to me," said Henderson Jan. 30 during a four-hour layover in Atlanta en route to Italy. "It's a dream I've been working on for, pretty much, my entire life. It's kind of unreal that it's happening. I can't believe it."

Continue reading this story at Seacoast Online.

More Olympics coverage:

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
NH News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.