Madbury, NH to Milan, Grace Henderson's 'amazing journey' to Olympics

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Grace Henderson was a seventh-grade student at Oyster River Middle School when, for a class project, she wrote, "I have big dreams for my future life ... like going to the Olympics."

Twelve years later, Henderson, now 24, is proof that dreams do come true.

Henderson, who attended Oyster River schools as a Madbury resident through middle school, is one of four women on Team USA competing in freestyle skiing in both the slopestyle and big air events at the upcoming 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

"This means everything to me," said Henderson Jan. 30 during a four-hour layover in Atlanta en route to Italy. "It's a dream I've been working on for, pretty much, my entire life. It's kind of unreal that it's happening. I can't believe it."

Continue reading this story at Seacoast Online.

