NH ski areas recovering after warm, rainy start to season

New Hampshire ski mountains were inundated with rain on Monday, washing away snow and forcing shutdowns.

Waterville Valley Resort reported approximately 5 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, prompting the mountain to suspend alpine skiing on Tuesday. The resort said its base lodge, lift terminals and other buildings were impacted by the storm, and will require “deep cleaning” before reopening.

Loon Mountain in Lincoln is also closed Tuesday to allow employees and other residents in the area to recover. According to the ski area’s website, it’s expected to reopen Wednesday, adding that “extra time will also allow the mountain to drain, which is essential to getting the trails back in shape for skiing & riding.”

According to Ski NH, an industry group that represents alpine and cross-country resorts, the following mountains were closed Tuesday but plan on reopening Wednesday:

Bretton Woods

Cranmore Mountain Resort

Loon Mountain Resort

Ragged Mountain Resort

Waterville Valley Resort

The following areas were closed Tuesday while they “reassess the terrain,” according to Ski NH:



Attitash Mountain Resort

Bear Notch Ski Touring Center

Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center

Jackson XC

Wildcat Mountain

The following mountains are open Tuesday, according to Ski NH:

