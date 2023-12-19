© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make an impact on NHPR and NH Food Bank this holiday season!

NH ski areas recovering after warm, rainy start to season

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published December 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST
View of Mount Washington while skiing down Wildcat. Dan Tuohy photo for NHPR.org.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
A view of Mount Washington from Wildcat from an earlier ski season. Wildcat was closed Tuesday to assess storm damage, according to its website.

New Hampshire ski mountains were inundated with rain on Monday, washing away snow and forcing shutdowns.

Waterville Valley Resort reported approximately 5 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, prompting the mountain to suspend alpine skiing on Tuesday. The resort said its base lodge, lift terminals and other buildings were impacted by the storm, and will require “deep cleaning” before reopening.

Loon Mountain in Lincoln is also closed Tuesday to allow employees and other residents in the area to recover. According to the ski area’s website, it’s expected to reopen Wednesday, adding that “extra time will also allow the mountain to drain, which is essential to getting the trails back in shape for skiing & riding.”

According to Ski NH, an industry group that represents alpine and cross-country resorts, the following mountains were closed Tuesday but plan on reopening Wednesday:

  • Bretton Woods
  • Cranmore Mountain Resort
  • Loon Mountain Resort
  • Ragged Mountain Resort
  • Waterville Valley Resort

The following areas were closed Tuesday while they “reassess the terrain,” according to Ski NH:

  • Attitash Mountain Resort
  • Bear Notch Ski Touring Center
  • Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center
  • Jackson XC
  • Wildcat Mountain

The following mountains are open Tuesday, according to Ski NH:

  • Cannon Mountain
  • Crotched Mountain
  • Gunstock Mountain Resort
  • King Pine Ski Area
  • Mount Sunapee
  • Pats Peak
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
See stories by Todd Bookman

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.