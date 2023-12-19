NH ski areas recovering after warm, rainy start to season
New Hampshire ski mountains were inundated with rain on Monday, washing away snow and forcing shutdowns.
Waterville Valley Resort reported approximately 5 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, prompting the mountain to suspend alpine skiing on Tuesday. The resort said its base lodge, lift terminals and other buildings were impacted by the storm, and will require “deep cleaning” before reopening.
Loon Mountain in Lincoln is also closed Tuesday to allow employees and other residents in the area to recover. According to the ski area’s website, it’s expected to reopen Wednesday, adding that “extra time will also allow the mountain to drain, which is essential to getting the trails back in shape for skiing & riding.”
According to Ski NH, an industry group that represents alpine and cross-country resorts, the following mountains were closed Tuesday but plan on reopening Wednesday:
- Bretton Woods
- Cranmore Mountain Resort
- Loon Mountain Resort
- Ragged Mountain Resort
- Waterville Valley Resort
The following areas were closed Tuesday while they “reassess the terrain,” according to Ski NH:
- Attitash Mountain Resort
- Bear Notch Ski Touring Center
- Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center
- Jackson XC
- Wildcat Mountain
The following mountains are open Tuesday, according to Ski NH:
- Cannon Mountain
- Crotched Mountain
- Gunstock Mountain Resort
- King Pine Ski Area
- Mount Sunapee
- Pats Peak