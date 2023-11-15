The Puteketeke bird has been elected as New Zealand's Bird of the Century
The Puteketeke bird has been elected as New Zealand's Bird of the Century after John Oliver promoted the bird not just on his show, but around the world.
Copyright 2023 NPR
