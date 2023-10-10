An EV future, paid for by gas
At the Detroit auto show this year, there weren't any electric vehicle debuts. Companies are committed to building EVs — but they're funding those plans with lots and lots of gas-powered moneymakers.
Copyright 2023 NPR
At the Detroit auto show this year, there weren't any electric vehicle debuts. Companies are committed to building EVs — but they're funding those plans with lots and lots of gas-powered moneymakers.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.