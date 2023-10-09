Israel responds to Hamas' weekend assault with airstrikes in Gaza
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Israel's Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer about Israel's response to the surprise infiltration of Hamas over the weekend.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Israel's Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer about Israel's response to the surprise infiltration of Hamas over the weekend.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.