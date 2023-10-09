© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism with a sustaining gift today.

Israel responds to Hamas' weekend assault with airstrikes in Gaza

Published October 9, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Israel's Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer about Israel's response to the surprise infiltration of Hamas over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.