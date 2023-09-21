© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
You could win a trip to Vancouver by supporting NHPR!

Autoworkers take pride in their work that rolls off the assembly line

Published September 21, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT

How has making cars for big auto companies changed, in pay, labor, everyday life and technology? We hear from a former auto worker and a current one.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.