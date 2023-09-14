Gov. Mills declares state of emergency as Hurricane Lee approaches eastern Maine

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has declared a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Lee's arrival in the state, and is already asking the federal government to issue an emergency disaster declaration.

Mills says the state of emergency will allow the Maine Emergency Management Agency to deploy, quote "all resources necessary" to deal with the effects of the storm.

The presidential declaration, meanwhile, would give Maine access to federal assistance.

In her letter to President Joe Biden, Mills notes that Maine emergency management officials have been stretched by the frequent, intense storms over the last two years, and the federal assistance would help to protect the state's residents and its infrastructure.

The latest forecast projects the storm to hit western Nova Scotia, with much of Maine expected to see strong wind gusts and rainfall of up to four inches.

A hurricane watch has been raised in Maine from Hancock County eastward.

The latest projections from the National Hurricane Center show Lee making landfall in the Canadian Maritimes late Saturday. Up to four inches of rain are forecast for Down East Maine, with heavy gusts in the Bangor region and farther inland.

Patrick Maloit, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Caribou office, says for people in the eastern parts of Maine, Lee will resemble a really bad Nor'easter.

"They're going to experience several hours of gusty winds, heavy rainfall, dangerous surf. They're best just staying in their house. And just in case they lose power for a bit, have some extra drinking water, some extra nonperishable food items," he says.

There is also the strong possibility of power outages in Eastern Maine, due to soil already being extremely wet from this summer's rain.

"When you take several inches of rain on top of it, plus the gusty winds, you're still going to bring down some trees. So there's still going to be power outages. I just don't think they're going to be as widespread as they could have been," Maloit says.

Southern Maine may also see some rain if the conditions stay as they are. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the rest of Maine's coast.

And forecasters say there's still the potential for Lee's path to move farther west, toward Maine.

For preparedness and safety tips, consult a statement released by Mills and the Maine Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday evening.