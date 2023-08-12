Remembering Sixto Rodriguez, South Africa's surprise superstar
A remembrance of musician Sixto Rodriguez. The singer-songwriter was catapulted to stardom, late in life, with the documentary, "Searching for Sugar Man."
Copyright 2023 NPR
A remembrance of musician Sixto Rodriguez. The singer-songwriter was catapulted to stardom, late in life, with the documentary, "Searching for Sugar Man."
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.