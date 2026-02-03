© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Tiny Desk Radio: Bilal, Erykah Badu, Common

Published February 3, 2026 at 1:17 PM EST

Tiny Desk Radio co-hosts Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre discuss a trio of artists whose roots go back to the neo-soul movement of the '90s: genre-hopping soul singer Bilal, neo-soul trailblazer Erykah Badu, and rapper and activist Common. Common's performance, at The White House in 2016, marked the first time a Tiny Desk was produced outside of the titular NPR workspace.

Bilal: Tiny Desk Concert

Erykah Badu: Tiny Desk Concert

Common: Tiny Desk Concert

