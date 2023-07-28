What can California learn from Texas about addressing homelessness?
In the past decade, the homeless population in Texas has dropped by 28%, while in California it's grown by 43%. What can California can learn from Texas?
Copyright 2023 NPR
In the past decade, the homeless population in Texas has dropped by 28%, while in California it's grown by 43%. What can California can learn from Texas?
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.