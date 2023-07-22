© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Takeaways from the USA vs Vietnam World Cup game

Published July 22, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Sam Mewis about the U.S. Women's National Team's first win at the 2023 World Cup. Mewis was a member of the U.S. team that won the World Cup in 2019.

