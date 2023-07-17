© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Purchase tickets today for our Summer Raffle! You could be the Grand Prize winner!

The morality police in Iran have returned to enforce headscarf rules for women

By A Martínez,
Peter Kenyon
Published July 17, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT

In Iran, the morality police are back on the streets and officials are promising strict enforcement of mandatory Islamic headscarf rules for women.

Copyright 2023 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Peter Kenyon
Peter Kenyon is NPR's international correspondent based in Istanbul, Turkey.
See stories by Peter Kenyon

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.