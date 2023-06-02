© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift today and you could win a trip to Portugal!

Latin music style known as Regional Mexican marks another milestone in its popularity

By Anamaria Sayre
Published June 2, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT

A collaboration between chart-topping artist Peso Pluma and Argentina's influential producer Bizzarap is collecting millions of YouTube views.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Anamaria Sayre

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.