You'll need a boat to navigate the flooded forest at this Vermont bird sanctuary
In springtime, a wildlife refuge in northern Vermont is a paradise of migratory birds where you can paddle through flooded maple forests.
Copyright 2023 NPR
In springtime, a wildlife refuge in northern Vermont is a paradise of migratory birds where you can paddle through flooded maple forests.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.