The challenges of accurately archiving Black Twitter
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with journalism and communication studies associate professor Meredith Clark of Northeastern University about her project "Archiving Black Twitter."
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with journalism and communication studies associate professor Meredith Clark of Northeastern University about her project "Archiving Black Twitter."
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.