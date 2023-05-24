© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

The challenges of accurately archiving Black Twitter

By Sarah Handel,
Jonaki Mehta
Published May 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with journalism and communication studies associate professor Meredith Clark of Northeastern University about her project "Archiving Black Twitter."

Copyright 2023 NPR

Sarah Handel
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
