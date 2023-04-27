Controversial talk show host Jerry Springer dies
He was a news anchor and a politician but Jerry Springer was perhaps best known for his namesake television talk show. Springer died Thursday due to pancreatic cancer. He was 79.
Copyright 2023 NPR
He was a news anchor and a politician but Jerry Springer was perhaps best known for his namesake television talk show. Springer died Thursday due to pancreatic cancer. He was 79.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.