© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a sustainer and support independent local news for your community.

The results of the 127th Boston Marathon

WGBH Radio | By Esteban Bustillos
Published April 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT

The Boston Marathon was held Monday and featured some of the world's best runners. All eyes were on one Kenyan in particular who has recorded several of the fastest marathon races ever.

Copyright 2023 GBH

Tags
NPR National News
Esteban Bustillos

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.