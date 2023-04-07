After six decades, a water treaty between India and Pakistan is in trouble
There's trouble facing a six-decade-old treaty that divides six rivers between bitter rivals India and Pakistan. Experts fear conflict if it unravels.
Copyright 2023 NPR
There's trouble facing a six-decade-old treaty that divides six rivers between bitter rivals India and Pakistan. Experts fear conflict if it unravels.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.