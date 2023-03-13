China wraps up a leadership reshuffle that's been years in the making
China has unveiled a new government led by Li Qiang, a close ally of Xi Jinping. What does this new lineup tell us about China in the coming decade?
Copyright 2023 NPR
China has unveiled a new government led by Li Qiang, a close ally of Xi Jinping. What does this new lineup tell us about China in the coming decade?
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.