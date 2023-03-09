Russian movie 'The Challenge' is the first to be filmed in space
An actor and a producer joined a real-life cosmonaut on the International Space Station. The film is about a female doctor performing life-saving surgery in space.
Copyright 2023 NPR
An actor and a producer joined a real-life cosmonaut on the International Space Station. The film is about a female doctor performing life-saving surgery in space.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.