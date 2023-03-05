Coach Auriemma calls UConn 'flawless' in 81-52 victory over Marquette

After defeating Marquette 81-52, the University of Connecticut will face Villanova in the 2023 Big East tournament final.

Marquette had defeated UConn earlier this year. But UConn’s defense dominated during Sunday's semifinal, making this the second straight year that Marquette has fallen against UConn in the semifinals.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) celebrates after drawing a foul against Marquette Golden Eagles guard Jordan King (23) during the Women's Big East Tournament game. Edwards led the game in both rebounds and points, scoring 20 and grabbing 12 rebounds.

UConn players had an easy time getting to the basket, as it seemed that they both outsized and outmatched Marquette.

UConn’s flow seemed to click, as coach Geno Auriemma called their game play “flawless."

Aaliyah Edwards’ performance shined throughout the game with six points at the end of the first quarter, 12 total points at the end of the half, and UConn ended the first half on a 12-2 run. Edwards ended the game with 20 points. This game was also her 13th double-double of the season.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies forward Lou Lopez Senechal (11) went 2-3 on three-point attempts on her way to scoring 14 points in UConn's 81-52 semifinal win over Marquette.

Dorka Juhasz and Lou Lopez Senechal also performed well, with each scoring 14 points.

Azzi Fudd made her second appearance after suffering a knee back in January, but despite having 20 minutes in the game, she only scored four points.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz (14) battles for a ball against Marquette Golden Eagles forward Liza Karlen. Juhasz finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Karlen finished with 18 points and five rebounds.

Caroline Ducharme made her way back to the court after being taken out midway through Saturday's quarterfinal game against Georgetown University after suffering a head injury.

The Huskies will head to their 21st Big East championship game Monday at 7 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville. They'll play Villanova; the Huskies defeated Villanova in last year's championship game.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz (14) grabbed 11 rebounds, 10 on defense and shot for 14 points as UConn defeated Marquette 81-52 in the Big East semifinal.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl (10) drives to the basket under pressure from Marquette during the second half. Muhl combined for 10 points and 11 assists.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Marquette Golden Eagles forward Makiyah Williams (24) tries to make a basket under pressure from Uconn’s forward Dorka Juhasz (14) and forward Aubrey Griffin (44) during the Women's Big East Tournament game between Marquette Golden Eagles and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public UConn head coach Geno Auriemma congratulates Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) who had a game-high 20 points and 12 rebounds in the Huskies' 81-52 win over Marquette.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Marquette Golden Eagles guard Emily La Chapell (21), who was held to eight points, gets stopped by the UConn defense of forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) and forward Aubrey Griffin (44).

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz (14) shot for 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in UConn's 81-52 Big East Tournament win over Marquette.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma directs players during a timeout. UConn outscored Marquette 48-8 from the paint in the Huskies' 81-52 Big East semifinal victory over Marquette.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Marquette Golden Eagles guard Jordan King (23) was held to five points while UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl (10) had 10 assists and 11 points during the UConn women's 81-52 win over Marquette in the Big East Tournament semifinal game.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz, who led with a game high of three blocks, stops Marquette forward Liza Karlen (32).

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz (14) celebrates after she makes a block against Marquette Golden Eagles forward Liza Karlen.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) defends against Marquette Golden Eagles guard Jordan King (23) during the Women's Big East Tournament game between the Marquette Golden Eagles and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma talks with UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) during the Women's Big East Tournament semifinal game between the Marquette Golden Eagles and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Marquette Golden Eagles head coach Megan Duffy looks on from the sidelines during the closing minutes of the Women's Big East Tournament game between the Marquette Golden Eagles and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Marquette lost 81-52.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public UConn’s forward Dorka Juhasz (14) cheers on her team in the final minutes of the Women's Big East Tournament semifinal game between the Marquette Golden Eagles and UConn Huskies on March 5, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.