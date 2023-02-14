© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Asma Khalid
Published February 14, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST

A gunman kills three people at Michigan State. President Biden is criticized for not formally addressing the flying objects. Turkey's government scrambles to respond to anger over lax building rules.

