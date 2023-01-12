© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Acclaimed rock and roll guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78

By Dwane Brown,
Tom Moon
Published January 12, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST

Jeff Beck, know as a "guitarist's guitarist," had contracted bacterial meningitis. Beck first came to prominence playing in The Yardbirds, where he replaced Eric Clapton.

