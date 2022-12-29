© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep
Published December 29, 2022 at 5:10 AM EST

N.Y. Rep.-elect George Santos is being investigated for lying about his past. Ukrainians prepare for a renewed offensive by Russian forces. A new far-right government is sworn in Thursday in Israel.

