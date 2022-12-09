The World Cup Quarterfinals begin today
The World Cup resumes today with two quarterfinal matches as the thrilling tournament resumes. Both will showcase soccer royalty: Brazil v. Croatia and Argentina v. Netherlands.
Copyright 2022 NPR
The World Cup resumes today with two quarterfinal matches as the thrilling tournament resumes. Both will showcase soccer royalty: Brazil v. Croatia and Argentina v. Netherlands.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.