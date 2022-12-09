© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with a year-end gift today for 2 chances to win a trip to Aruba!

The World Cup Quarterfinals begin today

By Tom Goldman
Published December 9, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST

The World Cup resumes today with two quarterfinal matches as the thrilling tournament resumes. Both will showcase soccer royalty: Brazil v. Croatia and Argentina v. Netherlands.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Tom Goldman

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.